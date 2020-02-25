Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Alphonso Davies' failed Man Utd transfer re-emerges after Champions League heroics

Alphonso Davies' failed Man Utd transfer re-emerges after Champions League heroics

Daily Star Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Alphonso Davies' failed Man Utd transfer re-emerges after Champions League heroicsAlphonso Davies was one of the best players on the pitch against Chelsea as Bayern Munich ran out 3-0 winners at Stamford Bridge
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies makes Chelsea admission ahead of Champions League clash

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies makes Chelsea admission ahead of Champions League clashBayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies was a ‘fan’ of club legend Didier Drogba while his dad was a ‘big Chelsea fan’ as they teams prepare for their...
Daily Star

Gary Lineker tells inspirational story to salute Bayern Munich wonderkid Alphonso Davies

Gary Lineker tells inspirational story to salute Bayern Munich wonderkid Alphonso DaviesAlphonso Davies laid on an assist for Robert Lewandowski as Bayern Munich beat Chelsea 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League clash
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

I0S_IT

IOS IT ANALÒG 阿古斯湖 RT @DailyStar_Sport: Alphonso Davies' failed Man Utd transfer re-emerges after Champions League heroics https://t.co/4FhSnlAC0D #MUFC http… 3 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Alphonso Davies' failed Man Utd transfer re-emerges after Champions League heroics https://t.co/2Aqk2PrhaY 33 minutes ago

OmarAlex90

Omar Alejandro🐯🎸🎵🎶 ⚽️🏈🥎🏒 (Leafs🍁🏒33-23-8) RT @mufcnews2019: Alphonso Davies' failed Man Utd transfer re-emerges after Champions League heroics https://t.co/ef1YhP2DNH https://t.co/t… 34 minutes ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Alphonso Davies' failed Man Utd transfer re-emerges after Champions League heroics https://t.co/ef1YhP2DNH https://t.co/ttFKVmf54U 36 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Alphonso Davies' failed Man Utd transfer re-emerges after Champions League heroics https://t.co/4FhSnlAC0D #MUFC https://t.co/WgVbPw7TfK 41 minutes ago

UnitedNewsApp

United News App Daily Star: Alphonso Davies' failed Man Utd transfer re-emerges after Champions League heroics… https://t.co/fvr3WGOlrf 50 minutes ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Alphonso Davies' failed Man Utd transfer re-emerges after Champions League heroics #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/V0Q3T5VAjM 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.