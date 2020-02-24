Global  

Bulls' White has career night vs. AAU mentor CP3

ESPN Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Playing against his former AAU coach Chris Paul, Bulls rookie Coby White scored a career-high 35 points Tuesday night in a close loss to the Thunder. "I watch him play just about every time we don't play, so I'm happy to see him doing well," Paul said .
White has 33 again, Bulls beat Wizards despite Beal’s 53

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 33 points to join Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with consecutive 30-point games, and Chicago overcame Bradley...
Seattle Times

