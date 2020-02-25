Sport24.co.za | Nadal off the mark in Acapulco

Global  

Rafael Nadal marked his return to action with a straight-sets victory over Pablo Andujar at the Mexico Open in Acapulco.
Nadal feels at home in Acapulco as he returns to action

Rafa Nadal says the Mexican Open in Acapulco feels "a little bit like home" as the Spaniard returns to action on Tuesday for the first time since being dethroned...
