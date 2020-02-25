Sport24.co.za | Nadal off the mark in Acapulco

Rafael Nadal marked his return to action with a straight-sets victory over Pablo Andujar at the Mexico Open in Acapulco.



Recent related news from verified sources Nadal feels at home in Acapulco as he returns to action Rafa Nadal says the Mexican Open in Acapulco feels "a little bit like home" as the Spaniard returns to action on Tuesday for the first time since being dethroned...

Reuters 23 hours ago Also reported by • Zee News

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sport24 Nadal off the mark in Acapulco. https://t.co/Drw3lnHTUr https://t.co/1aeNPxsgQZ 58 minutes ago