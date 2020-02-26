John Higgins angry over table - but earns revenge chance against Judd Trump Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

John Higgins branded the table “terrible” despite setting up a Players Championship quarter-final clash with Judd Trump John Higgins branded the table “terrible” despite setting up a Players Championship quarter-final clash with Judd Trump 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this