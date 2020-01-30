Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chelsea transfer target Dries Mertens makes Napoli history in Champions League tie with Barcelona

Chelsea transfer target Dries Mertens makes Napoli history in Champions League tie with Barcelona

Football.london Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Chelsea transfer target Dries Mertens makes Napoli history in Champions League tie with BarcelonaChelsea are believed to have made an enquiry about the availability of Dries Mertens in January, but the forward remained in Serie A - though he will be out of contract this summer
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'£5m Mertens to Chelsea is a bargain!' [Video]'£5m Mertens to Chelsea is a bargain!'

The panel on Good Morning Transfers debate the Chelsea's potential signing of Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CL: Antoine Griezmann rescues Barcelona to 1-1 draw vs Napoli in first-leg

Antoine Griezmann rescued a 1-1 draw for Barcelona at Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday. Frenchman Griezmann struck just...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattle TimesFrance 24

Barcelona draw 1-1 Napoli in Champions League last-16 tie, Antoine Griezmann and Dries Mertens scorers

Barcelona ended the game with 10 men after Arturo Vidal was sent off with two minutes to go after picking up two yellow cards, following an angry clash with...
Zee News


Tweets about this

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Chelsea transfer target Dries Mertens makes Napoli history in Champions League tie with... https://t.co/3PsIFr454M https://t.co/B5c4jGUzfM 8 minutes ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Chelsea transfer target Dries Mertens makes Napoli history in Champions League tie with... https://t.co/oj4ELxuisO https://t.co/8B6MbgXwDb 15 minutes ago

elctopviews

ELC Most Read in 24 Hours Chelsea transfer target Dries Mertens makes Napoli history in Champions League tie with... https://t.co/6AU5CjRELd https://t.co/gsGunkeQAC 15 minutes ago

elctopviews

ELC Most Read in 24 Hours Chelsea transfer target Dries Mertens makes Napoli history in Champions League tie with... https://t.co/ox6cC1I6BV 26 minutes ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Chelsea transfer target Dries Mertens makes Napoli history in Champions League tie with... https://t.co/WdxafbCK1G https://t.co/2wiU7Dfmou 45 minutes ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Chelsea transfer target Dries Mertens makes Napoli history in Champions League tie with Barcelona https://t.co/lOPuaM6Y3q via @NewsNowUK 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.