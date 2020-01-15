Global  

Rajasthan: 24 killed as bus falls into river

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020
At least 13 people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries as a private passenger bus taking a wedding party fell into Maiz river on Kota-Dausa mega highway near Papdi village under Lekhari police station, around 60 kilometers from Bundi district headquarters early on Wednesday morning.
