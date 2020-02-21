Global  

Jamie Carragher: This Liverpool FC star is under-appreciated

The Sport Review Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Jamie Carragher has claimed that Mohamed Salah is under-appreciated by Liverpool FC supporters. The Egypt international got on the score-sheet in Liverpool FC’s 3-2 victory over West Ham United at Anfield on Monday night. Goals from Issa Diop and Pablo Fornals cancelled out Georginio Wijnaldum’s early goal to leave Liverpool FC contemplating a first defeat […]

The post Jamie Carragher: This Liverpool FC star is under-appreciated appeared first on The Sport Review.
