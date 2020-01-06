Global  

A first! DRS to be used in Ranji semifinal between Saurashtra and Gujarat

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
In a first, the Decision Review System (DRS) will be implemented in the Ranji Trophy when Saurashtra take on Gujarat in the semifinal of the premier domestic competition, starting here on Saturday. The teams will be given four referrals per innings but the technology will not have Hawk Eye and Ultra Edge, two key components of...
