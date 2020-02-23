Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Man Utd want to sign two Valencia players this summer and could move for three others, while there's a Leo Messi hint from a Man City star.



The post Paper Talk: Man Utd prepare double £81m raid on Valencia as five stars are watched; Man City star drops Lionel Messi hint appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

