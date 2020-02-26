Global  

India riding high on young guns Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Zee News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
India are on top of Group A after winning both their league matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. In the first match, in India defeated Australia while Bangladesh found the going too tough in the second and on both occasions the young players in the team gave a scintillating display.
News video: Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand

Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand 00:59

 Captain Heather Knight speaks after England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand.

