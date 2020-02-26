India riding high on young guns Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues in ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () India are on top of Group A after winning both their league matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. In the first match, in India defeated Australia while Bangladesh found the going too tough in the second and on both occasions the young players in the team gave a scintillating display.
Shafali Verma has not only lit up the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with her explosive batting but the "naughty" teenager has also added immense happiness and...