Deontay Wilder costume excuse vs Tyson Fury sparks brilliant Dillian Whyte reaction

Daily Star Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Deontay Wilder costume excuse vs Tyson Fury sparks brilliant Dillian Whyte reactionDeontay Wilder said his 45lb walkout costume was the reason for losing to Tyson Fury in their heavyweight clash – but there was no sympathy from Dillian Whyte
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume 01:35

 Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume Wilder told ESPN that he "definitely" will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury. Deontay Wilder, via statement Both Wilder and Fury had the right to invoke an immediate third fight after Sunday's rematch. Wilder...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tyson Fury returns to UK after famous victory in Las Vegas [Video]Tyson Fury returns to UK after famous victory in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury has arrived at Manchester Airport after winning the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury produced a stunning performance to stop the previously unbeaten American..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win [Video]Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win The fight ended in the 7th round when Wilder's corner threw in the towel. Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jockstraps, streakers and frogs – sport’s most memorable excuses

Deontay Wilder blamed his loss to Tyson Fury on an elaborate pre-fight costume.
Belfast Telegraph

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II: 'I rehabilitated Fury's career,' says Wilder

Deontay Wilder tells Tyson Fury he "rehabilitated" him from being "on coke and as big as a house" as the pair relentlessly traded insults during a packed final...
BBC News

Tweets about this

dansportello

Daniel Sportello RT @dillondanis: i have so much respect for Deontay Wilder but that costume excuse is so weak nobody made you wear that just take the loss… 4 minutes ago

kcee_thisLad

Kcee RT @MichaelBensonn: 🤦‍♂️ Dillian Whyte on Deontay Wilder's costume excuse: "You're a grown man… It just shows how much rubbish the guy talk… 11 minutes ago

boxnewsuk

Boxing News 🥊 Deontay Wilder costume excuse vs Tyson Fury sparks brilliant Dillian Whyte reaction https://t.co/XbkvoZSXV2 33 minutes ago

britboxsuk

The Boxing Ring Deontay Wilder said his 45lb walkout costume was the reason for losing to Tyson Fury in their heavyweight clash – b… https://t.co/54U2RCznv6 33 minutes ago

GeareyJoseph

gearey RT @MichaelBensonn: 🤷‍♂️ SugarHill Steward on Deontay Wilder's costume excuse: "We had injuries in camp. Tyson hurt his ankles, they were a… 35 minutes ago

bajankris

Rt Honourable Kris CBE British heavyweight Dillian Whyte is amused by Deontay Wilder's defeat to Tyson Fury and dismisses the American's r… https://t.co/1ksJkLWARq 1 hour ago

MMAWorldInside

MMAWorldInside Stephen A. Smith is not impressed! #WilderFury2 https://t.co/CI1WApFfwS 1 hour ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Dillian Whyte had a brilliant reaction to Deontay Wilder's outfit claims after losing to Tyson Fury… https://t.co/VGW7MElH8b 1 hour ago

