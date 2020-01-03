Sky Sports Rugby League Former Hull FC player Adam Maher has died following a battle with motor neurone disease. 4 minutes ago Ryan Mather RT @hullfcofficial: Hull FC are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Adam Maher at the age of 47. Everybody at the cl… 7 minutes ago Roger Greenhalgh RT @loverugbyleague: Former Hull FC star Adam Maher loses battle with motor neurone disease https://t.co/klPx6w2L7e #rugbyleague 8 minutes ago GraballNews Adam Maher: Former Hull FC player dies from Motor Neurone Disease aged 47 https://t.co/5g0bh0xBlT https://t.co/K5oCTOJDFr 18 minutes ago Phillip Barlow 🇪🇺🇬🇧 BBC Sport - Adam Maher: Former Hull FC player dies from Motor Neurone Disease aged 47 https://t.co/Z28UtHjLyv 30 minutes ago @TheStationRoaders RIP. Another person taken way too young. https://t.co/0baoQuyV6P 31 minutes ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Adam Maher: Former Hull FC player dies from Motor Neurone Disease aged 47 https://t.co/RAlQveb68c ⟶ via… https://t.co/xiBxEZ4xxr 36 minutes ago