Adam Maher: Former Hull FC player dies from Motor Neurone Disease aged 47

BBC Sport Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Hull FC pay tribute to former player Adam Maher following his death at the age of 47 from Motor Neurone Disease.
Recent related news from verified sources

Former Hull FC player Adam Maher passes away aged 47

Former Hull FC player Adam Maher passes away aged 47The former back-rower was battling motor neurone disease
Hull Daily Mail

Lucy Kerr: Charlton Athletic to pay tribute as former women’s player dies from cancer, aged 20

Charlton Athletic Women have released a statement confirming their former player Lucy Kerr has died, aged 20, after a battle with cancer. Kerr joined Charlton at...
talkSPORT


