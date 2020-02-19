Global  

Now, Michael Vaughan is waiting for Donald Trump to pronounce Fakhar Zaman

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump's mispronunciation of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's name, during his visit to India, immediately went viral on social media and became the talk of the town.

Thousands of fans and other people from the cricket community had some hilarious reactions to Donald Trump's mispronunciations during his...
