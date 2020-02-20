Jon Bon Jovi sends Leeds forward Patrick Bamford motivational message on talkSPORT as Bon Jovi fan struggles with goal drought

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

In one of the strangest talkSPORT moments in recent memory, Leeds forward Patrick Bamford was sent a motivational message to end his goal drought – by music superstar Jon Bon Jovi! The award-winning Bon Jovi frontman joined Laura Woods and Tony Cascarino in the studio on Monday morning, talking about drinking whisky with the Bayern […] 👓 View full article

