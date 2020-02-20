Global  

Jon Bon Jovi sends Leeds forward Patrick Bamford motivational message on talkSPORT as Bon Jovi fan struggles with goal drought

talkSPORT Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
In one of the strangest talkSPORT moments in recent memory, Leeds forward Patrick Bamford was sent a motivational message to end his goal drought – by music superstar Jon Bon Jovi! The award-winning Bon Jovi frontman joined Laura Woods and Tony Cascarino in the studio on Monday morning, talking about drinking whisky with the Bayern […]
