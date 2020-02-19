Virat Kohli loses top spot in ICC Test rankings

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

India skipper Virat Kohli lost the top spot in the ICC Test Player Rankings after managing only 21 runs in the first Test which his side lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets in Wellington. Kohli's slump meant Australia's Steve Smith was back on top of the list for the eighth time after first occupying the top position in June 2015.


