Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Virat Kohli loses top spot in ICC Test rankings

Virat Kohli loses top spot in ICC Test rankings

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
India skipper Virat Kohli lost the top spot in the ICC Test Player Rankings after managing only 21 runs in the first Test which his side lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets in Wellington. Kohli's slump meant Australia's Steve Smith was back on top of the list for the eighth time after first occupying the top position in June 2015.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in 1st Test, Kohli says, ‘weren’t competitive enough’

New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in 1st Test, Kohli says, ‘weren’t competitive enough’ 04:42

 New Zealand defeated India by 10 wickets in the 1st test in Wellington. NZ seamers bowled out India below 200 in both the innings. On Day 4, the Kiwis bowled out India for 191, with a lead of 8 runs. In the 2nd innings, Blundell & Latham wrapped up the match in the 2nd over. While addressing a press...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut [Video]India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat’s men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:19Published

‘We’ll adapt to what comes in front of us’: Virat Kohli ahead of 1st NZ Test [Video]‘We’ll adapt to what comes in front of us’: Virat Kohli ahead of 1st NZ Test

After losing the ODI series to the Kiwis, India is set to take New Zealand on their 1st Test match on Feb 21. The first Test will be played in Wellington at Basin Reserve. Ahead of the match captains..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Steve Smith races ahead of Virat Kohli to regain top spot in ICC Test rankings

International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a press release that Kohli dropped 5 points after a poor outing in Wellington Test, allowing Steve Smith to regain...
Zee News

Kohli loses top spot in ICC Test Player rankings

Indian skipper slips to second position in Test rankings
Hindu


Tweets about this

soumya_deep_das

Soumyadeep Das 🇮🇳 Not a great month for Indian cricket! 💔 @ICC @imVkohli @cricbuzz @StarSportsIndia @stevesmith49 #cricket #NZvIND https://t.co/LHvEiSiAcj 3 minutes ago

sakaltimes

Sakal Times India captain #ViratKohli loses number one spot in #ICCTestrankings #Sports #Cricket #ICCRanking #TestRanking… https://t.co/hRKH27QcZr 7 minutes ago

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbai Press New post: India captain Virat Kohli loses top spot in ICC Test rankings https://t.co/XvY9caqiyF 23 minutes ago

DsnPoint

DSN POINT Virat Kohli loses top spot in ICC Test rankings https://t.co/Qk13jkleww https://t.co/Ll6gU04i4K 47 minutes ago

remu10

sidi diallo New post (Virat Kohli loses top spot in ICC Test rankings - Times of India) has been published on news204 - https://t.co/ZauwLtK6sh 49 minutes ago

sanjeev66143

$anjiv kumar dev Virat Kohli loses top spot in ICC Test rankings https://t.co/vhUoFtMgpt via @TOISports 53 minutes ago

thehawk

The Hawk Virat Kohli loses top spot in ICC Test rankings https://t.co/7XJFBZ38Yn 1 hour ago

dt_next

DT Next This is the eighth time that Smith is on top of the rankings after first occupying the top position in June 2015.… https://t.co/D4BESBVKKu 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.