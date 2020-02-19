Virat Kohli loses top spot in ICC Test rankings

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () India skipper Virat Kohli lost the top spot in the ICC Test Player Rankings after managing only 21 runs in the first Test which his side lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets in Wellington. Kohli's slump meant Australia's Steve Smith was back on top of the list for the eighth time after first occupying the top position in June 2015.
New Zealand defeated India by 10 wickets in the 1st test in Wellington. NZ seamers bowled out India below 200 in both the innings. On Day 4, the Kiwis bowled out India for 191, with a lead of 8 runs. In the 2nd innings, Blundell & Latham wrapped up the match in the 2nd over. While addressing a press...
Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss..
After losing the ODI series to the Kiwis, India is set to take New Zealand on their 1st Test match on Feb 21. The first Test will be played in Wellington at Basin Reserve. Ahead of the match captains..
