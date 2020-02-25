Global  

Breaking: Court of Arbitration for Sport confirm Man City appeal against Champions League ban

Football.london Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Breaking: Court of Arbitration for Sport confirm Man City appeal against Champions League banThe Premier League champions have been banned from the Champions League for two-years after breaching financial fair play regulations, but have officially entered their appeal
News video: Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview

Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview 01:18

 In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win

Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich: Frank Lampard press conference [Video]Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich: Frank Lampard press conference

Press conference with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after his side's 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16. He says the German side's levels were "fantastic" as they destroyed the..

Zidane's record in Europe will not be repeated - Guardiola [Video]Zidane's record in Europe will not be repeated - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Zinedine Zidane's run of three consecutive Champions League titles will not happen again.

Man City appeal against two-year Champions League ban confirmed by Court of Arbitration for Sport

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has confirmed Manchester City's appeal against the club's two-year ban from the Champions League.
Independent Also reported by •Daily StarTeam TalkFootball.londonBelfast TelegraphBBC NewsNews24FOX Sports

Alphonso Davies' failed Man Utd transfer re-emerges after Champions League heroics

Alphonso Davies' failed Man Utd transfer re-emerges after Champions League heroicsAlphonso Davies was one of the best players on the pitch against Chelsea as Bayern Munich ran out 3-0 winners at Stamford Bridge
Daily Star Also reported by •IndependentFootball.london

SportsLawLust

Dan Lust, Esq. RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Manchester City has filed an official appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a two-year ba… 5 seconds ago

HOPZ316

Ian RT @MirrorFootball: BREAKING Man City appeal against two-year UEFA ban confirmed by Court of Arbitration for Sport https://t.co/UdLzv2ETYM… 9 seconds ago

