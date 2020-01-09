Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Big numbers' - Manager's demand over Aston Villa transfer target

'Big numbers' - Manager's demand over Aston Villa transfer target

Lichfield Mercury Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
'Big numbers' - Manager's demand over Aston Villa transfer targetAston Villa transfer news includes what Millwall boss has previously said about interest in Jake Cooper.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window as Aston Villa bring in highly-rated striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa [Video]Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘I’m better than you think’ - Boss accused of making mistake over Aston Villa transfer target

‘I’m better than you think’ - Boss accused of making mistake over Aston Villa transfer targetAston Villa transfer news includes BT Sport pundit's view on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard's treatment of AVFC January target Olivier Giroud
Lichfield Mercury

Aston Villa transfer news LIVE: Man Utd to make room for Grealish as target breaks silence

AVFC news live - All the latest updates from BirminghamLive as Aston Villa prepare for Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday
Sutton Coldfield Observer Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserLichfield Mercury

Tweets about this

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 'Big numbers' - Manager's demand over Aston Villa transfer target https://t.co/gGZhdYGp1K 8 hours ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News 'Big numbers' - Manager's demand over Aston Villa transfer target https://t.co/f35il5SRZq https://t.co/bcZ77o6l2S 8 hours ago

Midlands_Footy_

Midlands Footy ⚽️ #AVFC 'Big numbers' - Manager's demand over Aston Villa transfer target https://t.co/FX0b3HMt6R https://t.co/lmcHNNkx0k 9 hours ago

AddictVillans

Villans Addict 'Big numbers' - Manager's demand over Aston Villa transfer target | Birmingham Mail https://t.co/C1sV4wzfrM 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.