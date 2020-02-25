Global  

Man City European ban: Court of Arbitration for Sport confirm registration of Premier League club’s appeal against UEFA sanctions

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Manchester City’s quest to have their European ban and £24.9million fine overturned has officially begun with the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirming their appeal has been registered. The Premier League club have vowed to fight the sanctions which were imposed by UEFA on February 14 for a ‘serious breach’ of financial fair play regulations. […]
 Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol analyses what is next for Manchester City after their appeal against a two-year European ban was registered at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists this season isn't the last chance for his players to lift the Champions League despite the threat of a two-year ban looming over the club.

Manchester City's appeal against their two-year ban from European club competition has been registered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The Premier League champions have been banned from the Champions League for two-years after breaching financial fair play regulations, but have officially...
