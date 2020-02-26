Global  

Maria Sharapova retires: Five-time Grand Slam champion 'says goodbye' to tennis at 32

BBC Sport Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova is "saying goodbye" to tennis at the age of 32.
 Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis. The five-time grand slam champion and former world number one has struggled with chronic shoulder problems and has slumped to 373 in the rankings.

Maria Sharapova, five-time grand slam winner, retires from tennis

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has announced that she is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 32.
Factbox: Five-times Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova

Factbox on Russia's Maria Sharapova who announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday at the age of 32:
