Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Inside Sabrina Ionescu's whirlwind, record-breaking weekend

Inside Sabrina Ionescu's whirlwind, record-breaking weekend

ESPN Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Back-to-back triple-doubles. A milestone no other player has reached. And a memorial for Kobe and Gigi. Sabrina Ionescu, just 22, handled it all head-on.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Steph Curry, daughters on hand for Sabrina Ionescu's 25th triple-double

Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as Oregon routed Cal. Steph Curry said it was his daughters' first women's basketball game.
ESPN

The ultimate guide to Oregon senior Sabrina Ionescu

Triple-double machine Sabrina Ionescu keeps adding to her NCAA career record. We're tracking the journey, the stat watch and the record countdown.
ESPN Also reported by •USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.