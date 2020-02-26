Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifies Luke Shaw concern for Club Brugge



Recent related videos from verified sources Ole Gunnar Solskjaersays Derby was 'Highest priority' Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on his side's 3-0 FA Cup victory over Derby and their recent form. He says he has "good players" and that they're "hitting form". Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published 2 hours ago Ole: I can see Rooney manage Man Utd Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Wayne Rooney can manage Manchester United if he is willing to make the sacrifices needed to survive in the role. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:34Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues worrying injury update with ‘knocks’ in training Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on the fitness of his squad before their clash vs Club Brugge

Daily Star 1 week ago



Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues worrying Anthony Martial injury update Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Anthony Martial suffered a worrying injury during training

Daily Star 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this