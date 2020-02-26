Global  

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifies Luke Shaw concern for Club Brugge

Daily Star Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifies Luke Shaw concern for Club BruggeManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Luke Shaw could face a ‘handful’ when he comes up against Club Brugge star Krepin Diatta
News video: Shaw: Ole is an unbelievable boss

Shaw: Ole is an unbelievable boss 00:41

 Luke Shaw praises Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and says the whole squad are enjoying working under him as results continue to improve.

