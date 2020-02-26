Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Giants cut team captain, linebacker Ogletree

Giants cut team captain, linebacker Ogletree

ESPN Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Giants have released Alec Ogletree, who was slated to be one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in the NFL.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Giants cut LBs Ogletree, Martin

Linebacker Alec Ogletree was released by the New York Giants on Wednesday. The move was expected after the team captain shifted into a limited role in 2019.
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KiteRites

Kite Are the #Giants buyers or sellers? Is Gettleman a GM, or a street performer they brought in to entertain the front… https://t.co/CIqkYdpln6 43 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Giants cut team captain, linebacker Ogletree https://t.co/jXt5xnVhSU 45 minutes ago

FantasySP

Fantasy Sports Alec Ogletree / Giants cut team captain, linebacker Ogletree https://t.co/lzcJdDjGTA #NFL #NYG 45 minutes ago

ESPNNewYork

ESPN New York Giants cut team captain, linebacker Ogletree https://t.co/D5vKwKJOGs https://t.co/W8AdbuYvV7 48 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Giants cut team captain, linebacker Ogletree https://t.co/rsSkWhnjIh #sports #feedly 50 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Giants cut team captain, linebacker Ogletree https://t.co/Xr5UF6ZdtL 52 minutes ago

RealtorRoms

Romeo Suarez Giants cut team captain, linebacker Ogletree https://t.co/cKokV3nmY6 https://t.co/LRDpCoASXH 53 minutes ago

gpkny

gary kahn RT @gpkny: Giants release team captain linebacker Alec Ogletree https://t.co/fPjsDf1Ooa via @ABC7NY 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.