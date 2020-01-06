Global  

Aston Villa 'monitoring' Daniel Sturridge situation ahead of potential summer transfer

Daily Star Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Aston Villa 'monitoring' Daniel Sturridge situation ahead of potential summer transferDaniel Sturridge could return to the Premier League in the summer transfer window having spent the season with Trabzonspor and Aston Villa are keen on the star
