Aston Villa 'monitoring' Daniel Sturridge situation ahead of potential summer transfer

Daniel Sturridge could return to the Premier League in the summer transfer window having spent the season with Trabzonspor and Aston Villa are keen on the star

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window as Aston Villa bring in highly-rated striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published on January 22, 2020 'Transfer window crucial for Villa' The transfer window is crucial to Aston Villa's chances of survival, says former player Lee Hendrie. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:02Published on January 6, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes controversial summer transfer decision - reports Aston Villa news - the club captain has enjoyed a positive start to life with his new club in the Championship

Tamworth Herald 6 days ago



The true story of why Aston Villa let Daniel Sturridge go as a kid Aston Villa news: Former Liverpool striker left Villa Park and moved on to Coventry City before spending time with Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier...

Lichfield Mercury 5 hours ago





Tweets about this