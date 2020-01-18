'I feel like I'm the most dominant tackle in this draft': 364-pound Mekhi Becton looks to make massive splash in NFL

Mekhi Becton, who would be the second-heaviest player in the NFL at his listed 364 pounds, is poised to be an early first-round NFL draft pick.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Las Vegas preparing for massive turnout for NFL Draft Officials are gearing up to host the NFL Draft on April 23-25, which could draw hundreds of thousands of NFL fans to the valley. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:00Published on January 18, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Mekhi Becton feels he’s the most dominant tackle in the draft

Pro Football Talk 2 days ago





Tweets about this