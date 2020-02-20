Global  

Kevin De Bruyne's agent offers update amid Real Madrid transfer interest

Daily Star Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Kevin De Bruyne's agent offers update amid Real Madrid transfer interestKevin De Bruyne has been linked with a move away from Man City with Real Madrid touted as is next destination and his agent has moved to cool speculation
