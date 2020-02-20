You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Raheem Sterling talks to AS over Real Madrid transfer intentions He insists he remains happy at City despite speaking with the Spanish media over his affection and wish to one day join Real Madrid. The post Raheem Sterling...

Team Talk 5 days ago



Kylian Mbappe tipped for Real Madrid transfer over Liverpool by Steve McManaman Kylian Mbappe continues to be a key player for PSG, but the Frenchman has been linked with a move to either Liverpool or Real Madrid

Daily Star 6 days ago





Tweets about this The Final Whistle Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with a move away from Man City with Real Madrid touted as is next destination and h… https://t.co/htsDermBfc 3 hours ago Cityzens Addict Kevin De Bruyne's agent offers update amid Real Madrid transfer interest | Daily Star https://t.co/1SdjEWxCwv 4 hours ago