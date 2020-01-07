Maple Leafs’ Muzzin out about 4 weeks with broken hand

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have suffered another setback on defense with the loss of Jake Muzzin to a broken hand. The Leafs announced Wednesday that Muzzin will be out about four weeks after suffering the injury during a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. If Muzzin misses four weeks, he'll […]


