Victor Mete's season cut short with Canadiens by broken foot

CBC.ca Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot, the team announced Wednesday. The 21-year-old Mete had four goals and 15 points in 51 games.
