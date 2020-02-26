Victor Mete's season cut short with Canadiens by broken foot

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot, the team announced Wednesday. The 21-year-old Mete had four goals and 15 points in 51 games.



