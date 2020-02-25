Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Lyon v Juventus: Follow the Champions League LIVE on TEAMtalk

Lyon v Juventus: Follow the Champions League LIVE on TEAMtalk

Team Talk Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Follow all the action from the Champions League Round of 16 in our Live Centre as French side Lyon take on Italian champions Juventus

The post Lyon v Juventus: Follow the Champions League LIVE on TEAMtalk appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Sarri and Garcia weigh in on coronavirus outbreak ahead of Lyon-Juve clash

Sarri and Garcia weigh in on coronavirus outbreak ahead of Lyon-Juve clash 01:06

 Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri and Lyon boss Rudi Garcia speak on the coronavirus ahead of their Champions League match.

Recent related news from verified sources

Lyon vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and talkSPORT coverage

Lyon will be looking to hit back from their poor league form when they host Italian champions Juventus in their Champions League Round of 16 tie. The French side...
talkSPORT

Lyon v Juventus: Rudi Garcia says his side do not have an anti-Ronaldo plan

Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Champions League game between Lyon and Juventus.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bill_Eshun

Bill Eshun RT @JoySportsGH: Follow the live updates of the #UCL matches using the link below. @Bill_Eshun is on duty tonight. https://t.co/UMPNVx3sZV 2 minutes ago

MW_AgenteFutbol

Martin Walter Bentancor ⚽️🗣 Lyon v Juventus: Follow it LIVE with F365 https://t.co/bWTkQKNwsQ 🔙🔎 #Soccer #FifaPlayersAgent #News 29 minutes ago

_a7abdi

Abdi Omar RT @footballitalia: Pavel Nedved suggested Lyon coach Rudi Garcia has taken a “defensive” approach to the Champions League tie, while Juan… 38 minutes ago

mitchranby_136

Mitch RT @SkyFootball: Can Lyon put their poor domestic form behind them against Juventus in the Champions League last 16? Follow Lyon vs Juvent… 40 minutes ago

InstantFootieUK

Instant Football 🚨WHATS GOOD FOOTBALL TWITTER REAL MADRID VS MAN CITY AND LYON VS JUVENTUS IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. FOLLOW EVERYONE… https://t.co/jU2uCisUQt 51 minutes ago

SkyFootball

Sky Sports Football Can Lyon put their poor domestic form behind them against Juventus in the Champions League last 16? Follow Lyon vs Juventus here 👇 #UCL 57 minutes ago

JoySportsGH

#JoySports Follow the live updates of the #UCL matches using the link below. @Bill_Eshun is on duty tonight. https://t.co/UMPNVx3sZV 1 hour ago

footballitalia

footballitalia Pavel Nedved suggested Lyon coach Rudi Garcia has taken a “defensive” approach to the Champions League tie, while J… https://t.co/BVZ9UqayjZ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.