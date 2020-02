Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The Centre on Wednesday transferred Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi HC to the Punjab and Haryana HC. The SC Collegium had earlier recommended his transfer. Earlier in the day, Justice Muralidhar passed a series of orders with regard to the violence in northeast Delhi and said that "another 1984-like situation cannot be allowed to happen in the city under its watch."