Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Hornets' Monk suspended indefinitely by NBA

Hornets' Monk suspended indefinitely by NBA

ESPN Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The NBA has suspended Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk indefinitely for violating the league's anti-drug program.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hornets' Monk suspended indefinitely by the NBA

Hornets' Monk suspended indefinitely by the NBAHornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA's anti-drug program
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Monk, Bridges lead Hornets over cold-shooting Bulls, 103-93

Monk, Bridges lead Hornets over cold-shooting Bulls, 103-93Malik Monk scored 25 points, Miles Bridges added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets hung on to beat the cold-shooting Chicago Bulls 103-93 on Thursday night
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.