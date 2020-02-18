Jay Bouwmeester noncommittal about NHL future after cardiac episode during game

St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester, who collapsed during Feb. 11 game, says he feels 'pretty normal' and will decide his long-term future later.

