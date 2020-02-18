Global  

Jay Bouwmeester noncommittal about NHL future after cardiac episode during game

CBC.ca Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
St. Louis Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester says he is feeling better since suffering a cardiac episode during an NHL game, but he is not ready to make a decision on his hockey future.
Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester ruled out for season after cardiac episode, still deciding future

St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester, who collapsed during Feb. 11 game, says he feels 'pretty normal' and will decide his long-term future later.
Jay Bouwmeester 'on the road to recovery' in St. Louis after cardiac episode during game

Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester says he has returned to St. Louis and is recovering from a cardiac episode during a game last week. He made his first public...
