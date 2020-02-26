Record-breaker, 1-time Guardiola nemesis: Warning signs for Ngakia amid glowing West Ham display Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

3 cautionary tales for Jeremy Ngakia following his solid Liverpool display, featuring Tom Davies, Reece Oxford and Federico Macheda. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this