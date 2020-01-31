Latest Arsenal transfer rumours: Gabriel Martinelli boost amid Real Madrid link, £15m deal



Recent related videos from verified sources Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published on February 1, 2020 Premier League transfer round-up: Arsenal sign Cedric Soares Latest Premier League January transfer window round-up as West Ham look to have won the race for Jarrod Bowen. The Hull attacking midfielder is currently on his way to London for a medical ahead of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published on January 31, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Latest Arsenal transfer rumours: Arteta stance on Aubameyang, Soler swoop, Inter prepare bid Here are the latest transfer news and rumours on Arsenal as the summer window edges closer and Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad ahead of next season

Football.london 3 days ago



Latest Tottenham transfer rumours: £25m bid prepared, Forsberg update, Vertonghen exit claim The latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Tottenham as Jose Mourinho prepares to improve his squad in the summer window

Football.london 1 hour ago



