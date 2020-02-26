Stanton likely to miss opening day with strained right calf

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Oft-injured New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf. Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was injured near the end of defensive drills on Tuesday. An MRI found a Grade 1 strain. "It will probably put us against it a little bit," Boone […]


