Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Stanton likely to miss opening day with strained right calf

Stanton likely to miss opening day with strained right calf

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Oft-injured New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf. Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was injured near the end of defensive drills on Tuesday. An MRI found a Grade 1 strain. “It will probably put us against it a little bit,” Boone […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Stanton likely to miss opening day with strained right calf

Stanton likely to miss opening day with strained right calfOft-injured New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf
FOX Sports

Yankees Spring Training: Stanton Likely To Miss Opening Day Due To Strained Calf

Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was hurt near the end of defensive drills on Tuesday. An MRI found a Grade 1 strain.
CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BriggsMissions

Missions Beat Writer RT @AP_Sports: New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton likely to miss opening day with strained right calf. https://t.co/fOv2shVf4c 2 hours ago

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Injured Stanton likely to miss opening day https://t.co/WlJA43qhwO 3 hours ago

up_pit

The Washed Up Athlete RT @up_pit: Stanton Likely To Miss Opening Day For Yankees https://t.co/a5LKtLWyeA https://t.co/9y4b3htAo5 3 hours ago

up_pit

The Washed Up Athlete Stanton Likely To Miss Opening Day For Yankees https://t.co/a5LKtLWyeA https://t.co/9y4b3htAo5 3 hours ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton likely to miss opening day with strained right calf. https://t.co/fOv2shVf4c 4 hours ago

nf16291

Nicholas F. RT @Sportsnet: Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf. https://t.co/5OxRKdNRtO 5 hours ago

RLR58

Rich R. @richrod33 Also the Stanton has a calf strain and likely to miss opening day! Actually I believe he will not play until Memorial Day 5 hours ago

MLBSportMag

MLB SportMag Mlb>Stanton likely to miss opening day with strained right cal... https://t.co/84DOhWrMN5 #baseball https://t.co/ddu9ZFBUAX 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.