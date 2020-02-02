Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. fail to hit the target ONCE as Lyon stun Juventus in Champions League

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Lyon pulled off a surprise 1-0 win over Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at the Groupama Stadium. Lucas Tousart’s first-half strike was enough for the French club to seal their first ever win over Juventus in European competition. Maurizio Sarri’s side struggled to get going during the game, […] 👓 View full article

