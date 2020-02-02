Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. fail to hit the target ONCE as Lyon stun Juventus in Champions League
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Lyon pulled off a surprise 1-0 win over Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at the Groupama Stadium. Lucas Tousart’s first-half strike was enough for the French club to seal their first ever win over Juventus in European competition. Maurizio Sarri’s side struggled to get going during the game, […]
Another week of Champions League is here and that means we've got a lot of games to watch. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City and more will be battling it out. Here's what you need to know about this week's matches.