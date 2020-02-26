Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Flagstaff ultrarunning star dropping down in distance for U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials

Flagstaff ultrarunning star dropping down in distance for U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials

azcentral.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Flagstaff ultrarunning star Jim Walmsley is dropping down in distance for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials on Saturday.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WYFF - Published < > Embed
News video: Upstate teacher to run marathon in Olympic Trials

Upstate teacher to run marathon in Olympic Trials 02:00

 Alyssa Bloomquist of Simpsonville will run the marathon in Saturday’s Olympic Trials in Atlanta.

Recent related news from verified sources

Olympic marathon trials: Galen Rupp dominates men's race; 43-year-old makes team

Galen Rupp, America's bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, qualified for his fourth Olympic Games by winning the U.S. marathon trials.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Nike shoe debate rages as runners weigh advantages at U.S. Olympic trials

A debate over Nike's record-breaking distance footwear raged on ahead of Saturday's U.S. Olympic marathon trials, as the shoe's buzz-worthy technology continued...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.