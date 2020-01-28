Global  

Tim Tebow to play for Philippines in World Baseball Classic qualifying

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Mets minor league outfielder TIm Tebow will play the Philippines in the World Baseball Classic in 2021 if the nation can qualify for the tournament.
News video: WEB EXTRA: Marlins Park To Host World Baseball Classic

WEB EXTRA: Marlins Park To Host World Baseball Classic 27:27

 On Tuesday, officials announced that Marlins Park would be hosting games for the 2021 World Baseball Classic.

Tim Tebow will play for the Philippines in World Baseball Classic qualifying

The Mets' minor leaguer was born in the Philippines
CBS Sports

Tebow will play for Philippines in World Baseball Classic

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow is set to swing into action for a new team. The New York Mets minor league outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning...
Seattle Times

