Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Transfer rumours: Forsberg, Vertonghen, Salah, Grealish, Aubameyang, Firmino, Werner

Transfer rumours: Forsberg, Vertonghen, Salah, Grealish, Aubameyang, Firmino, Werner

BBC Sport Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Tottenham to rival Man Utd for Emil Forsberg, Inter Milan contact Spurs over Jan Vertonghen, Real Madrid hopeful of Mohamed Salah deal, plus more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Transfer rumours: Grealish, Aubameyang, Guardiola, Sterling, Ramos, Odegaard, Gnabry

Man Utd step up interest in Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Juventus president considering Pep Guardiola approach, Sergio Ramos not in rush for new Real Madrid...
BBC Sport

Transfer news and football gossip: Bayern Munich ‘make contact’ with Firmino, Man United could ditch De Gea, Werner ‘holding out’ for Liverpool

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip from Thursday’s papers and online… Real Madrid could look to sign ‘unsettled’...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

LukasKlastersky

Lukáš Klastersky Latest Tottenham transfer rumours: £25m bid prepared, Forsberg update, Vertonghen exit claim https://t.co/5kXSVBn9Lp https://t.co/mGxCSn8dow 3 days ago

followb75749171

followback Latest Tottenham transfer rumours: Keane move blocked, Forsberg admission, Vertonghen latest https://t.co/RRRWjNjQPC https://t.co/unwtP7CNsI 6 days ago

LisaDReynolds1

Lisa D. Reynolds Latest Tottenham transfer rumours: Keane move blocked, Forsberg admission, Vertonghen latest https://t.co/ykFF9tvwvI https://t.co/Qd3p5oKsgB 6 days ago

Laura32620669

Laura Latest Tottenham transfer rumours: Keane move blocked, Forsberg admission, Vertonghen latest https://t.co/HmaTdGcyQN https://t.co/WTvnT9HtjH 6 days ago

jonatha23373508

jonathan (FollowBack) Latest Tottenham transfer rumours: Keane move blocked, Forsberg admission, Vertonghen latest https://t.co/k7FgSgwUZt https://t.co/JD8sQ5fyDx 6 days ago

Angelia20894189

Angelia Latest Tottenham transfer rumours: Keane move blocked, Forsberg admission, Vertonghen latest https://t.co/QGy5uhqhLT https://t.co/bCBKEGvcvF 6 days ago

Pratamaadithya1

Pratamaadithya Latest Tottenham transfer rumours: Keane move blocked, Forsberg admission, Vertonghen latest https://t.co/gdx51Nx4CS https://t.co/DDGiAzk8Kn 6 days ago

JamesArtha1

James Artha Latest Tottenham transfer rumours: Keane move blocked, Forsberg admission, Vertonghen latest https://t.co/vTia5dq9DM https://t.co/gzqxXHIGSL 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.