More than 1300 complaints filed after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show at Super Bowl LIV

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
More than 1300 complaints filed after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show at Super Bowl LIVWhile Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl LIV halftime show was hailed by many, more than 1300 viewers filed complaints to the Federal Communications Commission in the hours following the performance. The complaints, which were...
News video: FCC Received More Than 1,300 Complaints Over Super Bowl Halftime Show

FCC Received More Than 1,300 Complaints Over Super Bowl Halftime Show 01:12

 FCC Received More Than 1,300 Complaints Over Super Bowl Halftime Show The Federal Communications Commission received 1,312 complaints after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performance. The complaints referenced belly dancing, pole dancing and other sexually suggestive acts. People submitted formal...

Recent related news from verified sources

Becky G Blames Social Media Culture for Pitting Jennifer Lopez Against Shakira

The 'Mayores' singer voices her thoughts when being asked about the way Super Bowl trolls compared the two Latina hitmakers after their Halftime Show...
AceShowbiz

1,300 People Complained To The FCC About The Super Bowl Halftime Show

1,300 People Complained To The FCC About The Super Bowl Halftime ShowWatch VideoShakira and Jennifer Lopez turned a lot of heads at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month — some of them away from the screen.  While...
Newsy


