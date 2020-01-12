Global  

Ian Smith gives Rishabh Pant's future a big tick

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Ian Smith is highly impressed with Rishabh Pant. "We are going to see a lot of Pant. It's not about just playing the game but living it. Maybe, he has to learn a few things and they [team management] are teaching him the virtues of patience," said Ian Smith, who has been a popular...
👓 View full article
