Ian Smith gives Rishabh Pant's future a big tick

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Ian Smith is highly impressed with Rishabh Pant. "We are going to see a lot of Pant. It's not about just playing the game but living it. Maybe, he has to learn a few things and they [team management] are teaching him the virtues of patience," said Ian Smith, who has been a popular...


