Grand Slam-winning tennis ace Maria Sharapova retires at the age of 32
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, one of the world's most recognisable sportswomen, on Wednesday announced her retirement at the age of 32. "Tennis—I'm saying goodbye," Sharapova said in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines. "After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another...
Maria Sharapova, who retired Wednesday at age 32, was a star on and off the tennis court, reaching No. 1 in the rankings, winning five Grand Slam titles and... Seattle Times Also reported by •NPR •talkSPORT •WorldNews •USATODAY.com •CBC.ca