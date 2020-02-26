Grand Slam-winning tennis ace Maria Sharapova retires at the age of 32

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, one of the world's most recognisable sportswomen, on Wednesday announced her retirement at the age of 32. "Tennis—I'm saying goodbye," Sharapova said in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines. "After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another... 👓 View full article

