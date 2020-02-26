Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Grand Slam-winning tennis ace Maria Sharapova retires at the age of 32

Grand Slam-winning tennis ace Maria Sharapova retires at the age of 32

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova, one of the world's most recognisable sportswomen, on Wednesday announced her retirement at the age of 32. "Tennis—I'm saying goodbye," Sharapova said in an article for Vogue and Vanity Fair magazines. "After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I'm ready to scale another...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Maria Sharapova Announces Retirement From Tennis At 32

Maria Sharapova Announces Retirement From Tennis At 32 01:20

 Over 19 years, Sharapova racked up more than 600 singles wins, five Grand Slam titles and four No. 1 rankings.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former No. 1 player Sharapova retires from tennis [Video]Former No. 1 player Sharapova retires from tennis

Maria Sharapova, the Russian five-time Grand Slam champion who became one of the highest paid athletes in the world, announced the end of her career at the age of 32 on Wednesday. Lisa Bernhard has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published

Sharpova Retires [Video]Sharpova Retires

Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement from tennis. "Tennis—I'm saying goodbye," she wrote in an emotional column in Vanity Fair. "Tennis gave me a life. I'll miss it everyday." The Russian..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Maria Sharapova retires: Five-time Grand Slam champion 'says goodbye' to tennis at 32

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova is "saying goodbye" to tennis at the age of 32.
BBC Sport Also reported by •TIMETMZ.comThe AgeNew Zealand HeraldFrance 24NPRReuterstalkSPORTUSATODAY.comCBC.ca

Sharapova’s time in tennis: teen titles, career Slam, ban

Maria Sharapova, who retired Wednesday at age 32, was a star on and off the tennis court, reaching No. 1 in the rankings, winning five Grand Slam titles and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NPRtalkSPORTWorldNewsUSATODAY.comCBC.ca

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.