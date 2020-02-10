Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs 108-94

Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs 108-94

FOX Sports Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs 108-94Collin Sexton scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled to a 108-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joel Embiid Shushes Crowd After Hitting 3-Pointer In Sixers' Win [Video]Joel Embiid Shushes Crowd After Hitting 3-Pointer In Sixers' Win

Don Bell reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:20Published

Sixers' Joel Emibiid Gestures Fans To Shush During Win Over Bulls [Video]Sixers' Joel Emibiid Gestures Fans To Shush During Win Over Bulls

Don Bell reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs 108-94

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled to a 108-94 win Wednesday night over the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsESPN

Tweets about this

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs 108-94 https://t.co/w5B0ny5ely 21 minutes ago

watanclub

Watan Club Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs 108-94 https://t.co/5OOMi74D4a 23 minutes ago

PSuiteNetwork

Private Suite Network | John Cutler RT @FOX29philly: Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs 108-94 https://t.co/sLH5qbO3ip 40 minutes ago

FOX29philly

FOX 29 Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs 108-94 https://t.co/sLH5qbO3ip 53 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs. MORE: https://t.co/t9S5VxL2YI https://t.co/kRkwUrgXcw 1 hour ago

juliankhan

Julian Khan "Joel Embiid Sprains Shoulder, Sixers Lose to Cavs 108-94" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/QTFqorsIvD 2 hours ago

69Sports

WFMZ-TV 69 Sports #Sixers lose to Cavs and lose Embiid in the process. Read more: https://t.co/sxBjbHnFFR 2 hours ago

pasports

Pennsylvania Sports Sixers’ star Joel Embiid sprains shoulder against Cavaliers https://t.co/duyQZ14bYt 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.