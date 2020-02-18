Impact park the bus to reach CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals

The Montreal Impact advanced to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 0-0 draw against Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa in the second leg of the round of 16 on Wednesday.



