Glenn Maxwell engaged to his Indian-born girlfriend Vini Raman. See photo

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell took to social media to announce his engagement to Indian-born Australian woman Vini Raman. On Wednesday, the Australian all-rounder Maxwell posted this picture on Instagram with a ring emoji. 

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell announces engagement to Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman

The star all-rounder posted a photograph with his Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman showing off her engagement ring. 
Zee News

