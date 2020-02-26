Glenn Maxwell engaged to his Indian-born girlfriend Vini Raman. See photo Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell took to social media to announce his engagement to Indian-born Australian woman Vini Raman. On Wednesday, the Australian all-rounder Maxwell posted this picture on Instagram with a ring emoji.



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Glenn Maxwell (@gmaxi_32) onFeb 26,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell announces engagement to Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman The star all-rounder posted a photograph with his Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman showing off her engagement ring.

Zee News 14 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this