Hartford women win first game in its season finale

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jada Lucas scored 20 points and Hartford — which had been the only winless Division I program this season, women or men — won its first game in its season finale, beating America East champion Stony Brook 73-70 on Wednesday night. The victory was also the first in Morgan Valley’s […]
