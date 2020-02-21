Hartford women win first game in its season finale
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jada Lucas scored 20 points and Hartford — which had been the only winless Division I program this season, women or men — won its first game in its season finale, beating America East champion Stony Brook 73-70 on Wednesday night. The victory was also the first in Morgan Valley’s […]
