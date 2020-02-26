Global  

IND vs NZ: Is Virat Kohli worried about Prithvi Shaw's form? Guess not

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
India skipper Virat Kohli feels young Prithvi Shaw, who didn't have a great outing in the first Test against New Zealand, is a "very destructive" player and all that he needs to do is have a clear frame of mind to come good. In the Test series opener at the Basin Reserve, Shaw was found wanting against Tim Southee and Trent Boult...
