Jones scores 37 in Arkansas’ 86-69 win over Tennessee

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mason Jones scored a game-high 37 points and Arkansas started the game on a 14-1 run and never trailed in an 86-69 win over Tennessee Wednesday night. Jones, the SEC’s leading scorer, scored nine of the 14 to start the game. He was joined in double figures by teammates Isaiah Joe […]
No. 22 Arkansas women beat Tennessee 83-75

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 29 points with five 3-pointers to help No. 22 Arkansas beat Tennessee 83-75 on Thursday night. Alexis Tolefree...
Seattle Times

