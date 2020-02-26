Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | De Bruyne inspires late turnaround as City stun Real Madrid

Sport24.co.za | De Bruyne inspires late turnaround as City stun Real Madrid

News24 Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated a dramatic Manchester City comeback on Wednesday as they stunned Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid

Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid 00:40

 Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid. City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Zidane hurting after City loss [Video]Zidane hurting after City loss

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is disappointed after his side gave away the lead to lose at home to Manchester City

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:35Published

Guardiola delighted after memorable City win [Video]Guardiola delighted after memorable City win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks of his pleasure after his side come from behind to beat Real Madrid

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester City stun Real Madrid, Juventus lose to Lyon

Manchester City produced a stunning late comeback at the Bernabeu to claim a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
The Age

Man City rallies to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Manchester City scored two late goals five minutes apart to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of the last 16 in the Champions League on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportstalkSPORTBelfast TelegraphBBC NewsTeam TalkDaily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sport24news

Sport24 De Bruyne inspires late turnaround as City stun Real Madrid #ChampionsLeague https://t.co/YWnwRQMXDK https://t.co/7ju6NXn5Yu 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.