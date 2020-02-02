Global  

Sport24.co.za | Tousart gives Lyon edge against below-par Ronaldo and Juventus

Thursday, 27 February 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank as a Lucas Tousart goal handed Lyon a surprise win over Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
