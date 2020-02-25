Global  

Sport24.co.za | 'It's not over,' Guardiola warns City after Madrid win

News24 Thursday, 27 February 2020
Pep Guardiola warned his Manchester City players that Real Madrid are more than capable of a Champions League fightback.
News video: Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview

Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview 01:18

 In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win

Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid [Video]Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid. City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the..

Zidane hurting after City loss [Video]Zidane hurting after City loss

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is disappointed after his side gave away the lead to lose at home to Manchester City

Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City 'to believe in themselves' after win over Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are "not used to doing these things" after they win at Real Madrid for the first time to take control of their Champions...
Man City's comeback reveals Madrid's crown is slipping

Pep Guardiola called Real Madrid "the kings" of Europe. After his Man City secured a comeback Champions League win, that may no longer be the case.
